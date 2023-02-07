Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Movie OTT Streaming Date Is Unveiled

Megastar Chiranjeevi bagged another biggest hit of his career with the Waltair Veerayya movie. He essayed a complete mass role in this movie and shared the screen space with another energetic actor Ravi Teja. As it turned into a blockbuster all his fans are eagerly awaiting for the OTT release date. Surprisingly within 45 days of the release of the movie, Waltair Veerayya is all set to hit the digital screens. Netflix platform shared this good news through social media and treated all the mega fans…

In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MD0FDSREtB — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 7, 2023

Along with sharing the poster of Chiru from Waltair Veerayya, they also wrote, "In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm".

The movie will stream on Netflix from 27th February, 2023… The movie minted more than Rs 100 crores at the ticket windows and turned into the biggest hit of the Pongal festival.

Speaking about Chiranjeevi's work front, he will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar… It is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago and might have a summer release date!