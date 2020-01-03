'Chiru 152' kicks-off

The much-awaited Chiranjeevi's 152nd film with director Koratala Shiva has began shooting two days ago.

The Chiranjeevi starrer is one among the most-awaited movies of the New Year. If the reports doing the rounds on Twitter are anything to go by, 'Chiru 152' will be hitting theatres on August 14, 2020.

'Chiru152' has been trending on Twitter and fans are pretty much excited about the big update that has come up.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that the first schedule will be 20 days long. Reportedly, Trisha will be seen playing the female lead in this movie.

Rumour has it that the film will be a mass entertainer with a social message.

Earlier, reports had come up that Chiranjeevi will be seen in two different looks in this movie. The actor had shed a few kilos for the same.



