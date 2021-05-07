Devi Sri Prasad Opens Up About Allu Arjun's Pushpa Movie

Popular music director Devi Sri Prasad who worked with Allu Arjun for a couple of movies is also collaborating with him once again for the Pushpa movie. Being a Sukumar's directorial, it deals with red sanders plot and shows off Allu Arjun in a complete de-glamour role. Off late, DSP spoke to the media and opened up about the movie and his bonding with Bunny and Sukumar.

She started off by saying, "It's a terrific subject as Sukumar always comes out with something out of the box and puts his heart and soul into it. I don't understand, how he surprises us with his choices again and again. Rangasthalam touched everyone's heart despite being so commercial, and with Pushpa, he has expanded his way of narration. It's massy, yet resonates Sukumar's style of filmmaking. Everything is so rustic, earthy and rugged and Allu Arjun (known as Stylish Star) as blended himself into the subject".



He also added, "Sukumar narrated me the subject and asked me to think of something wild, so the music here is very out of the box. It's rugged and the sound of songs is going to be grand. It's a Pan-Indian film and we will be giving the Pushpa album in Hindi as well. Bunny (Allu Arjun) is also very excited to release the album of the film. I listen to the script first with the dialogues because that's what inspires me to create music. The tunes depend on how much script inspires and how much novelty can the script take. After satisfying the situation, then I try to tailor make the tunes as per personality of the actor."



Pushpa movie is directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It also has Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in the important roles. As we all know Rashmika is the lead actress, the handsome hunk Fahadh Fassil, a renowned Mollywood actor is roped in to play the antagonist role.