Dulquer Salman And Mrunal Thakur's 'Sita Ramam' Release Date Is Out

The young and talented actors Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna teamed up for delivering the best action based love tale 'Sita Ramam'… Earlier released posters, songs and posters raised the expectations on the movie as Rashmika is essaying a Muslim girl role while Dulquer will be seen as Lieutenant Ram in this movie while Mrunal will be his Sita! Off late, the makers announced the release date through social media…

Dulquer, Mrunal and Rashmika shared the release date posters on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

In this beautiful motion poster, Dulquer is seen sitting on the backside of the cycle sporting in a yellow sweater! Sharing the poster, he also wrote, "An epic story. A film that felt like we stepped into a dream. Time travelling to a glorious era rich in colours, sights and sounds. This is a love letter from the pages of history delivering soon to theatres near you… #SitaRamam 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐠 𝟓𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐".

Rashmika Mandanna also shared her motion poster and wrote, "A love story from the pages of history delivering soon to theatres near you… #SitaRamam 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐠 𝟓𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐".

She looked beautiful draping a green saree and owned that traditional South Indian girl look!

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika is essaying the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu is helming this project. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is being produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie will be made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages!

PS Vinod will handle the camera while Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the tunes for this movie! The release date of this movie is announced a few minutes ago. So guys, wait for 5th August to witness the epic love story on the big screens!