Live
- Mankind Pharma Officially Announces Bollywood Star Sonam Kapoor as the Face of Ova News to Revolutionise Pregnancy Care Solutions
- Nani Brings Back Old Traditions with 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’
- Birla Fertility and IVF further expands its network to 50 Clinics by acquiring BabyScience IVF
- Hindustan Zinc Collaborates with TERI to Transform Wasteyard into Green belt
- Nestlé India Celebrates 10 years of ‘Nestlé Healthy Kids Programme’ in Telangana
- The Sleep Company announces India's largest mattress giveaway; to give around INR 1 Crore worth of mattress for free across four cities
- Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia Announces New Leader for Marketing
- Price of US higher education hits new high
- WhatsApp’s impact report highlights how the platform is powering SMBs and social welfare organizations in India
- PM Modi calls states to expedite implementation of central projects
Just In
Faria Abdullah first look from ‘Mathu Vadalara 2’ goes viral
The highly anticipated sequel to the sensational hit Mathu Vadalara, directed by Ritesh Rana, is generating buzz with its latest reveal.
The highly anticipated sequel to the sensational hit Mathu Vadalara, directed by Ritesh Rana, is generating buzz with its latest reveal. The film, starring Sri Simha Koduri and Satya, is backed by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu under Clap Entertainment.
Today, the makers released the intense first look of Faria Abdullah, who plays the role of Nidhi. The poster, showcasing Faria holding a gun with a determined expression, has quickly gone viral. Mathu Vadalara 2 promises to elevate the entertainment with a star-studded cast, including Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Ajay, Rohini, Raja Chembolu, Jhansi, Srinivas Reddy, and Gundu Sudarshan.
With music by Kala Bhairava and cinematography by Suresh Sarangam, the film is set for a grand release on September 13.