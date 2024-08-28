  • Menu
Faria Abdullah first look from 'Mathu Vadalara 2' goes viral

Faria Abdullah first look from ‘Mathu Vadalara 2’ goes viral
The highly anticipated sequel to the sensational hit Mathu Vadalara, directed by Ritesh Rana, is generating buzz with its latest reveal.

The highly anticipated sequel to the sensational hit Mathu Vadalara, directed by Ritesh Rana, is generating buzz with its latest reveal. The film, starring Sri Simha Koduri and Satya, is backed by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu under Clap Entertainment.

Today, the makers released the intense first look of Faria Abdullah, who plays the role of Nidhi. The poster, showcasing Faria holding a gun with a determined expression, has quickly gone viral. Mathu Vadalara 2 promises to elevate the entertainment with a star-studded cast, including Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Ajay, Rohini, Raja Chembolu, Jhansi, Srinivas Reddy, and Gundu Sudarshan.

With music by Kala Bhairava and cinematography by Suresh Sarangam, the film is set for a grand release on September 13.




