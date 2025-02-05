FIFA gives NTR an unexpected shoutout, fans go wild!

Jr NTR’s global stardom soared after RRR became an international phenomenon, earning him immense recognition for his stellar portrayal of Bheem in SS Rajamouli’s epic. Now, in an unexpected twist, FIFA has given the actor a nod in a social media post that has since taken the internet by storm.

FIFA’s official Instagram handle, which boasts over 50 million followers, recently wished football legends Neymar, Tevez, and Ronaldo a happy birthday. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was the creative way they did it. The post featured an image of the three football stars striking the famous Naatu Naatu hook step from RRR, while also cleverly emphasizing their initials—forming ‘NTR.’

The unique reference instantly went viral, racking up nearly one lakh likes in no time. Jr NTR himself joined the fun by reacting to the post. He playfully commented, “Haha… Happy birthday Neymar… Tevez… Ronaldo…” much to the delight of his fans, who were ecstatic to see their favorite star recognized on such a massive global platform.

On the professional front, Jr NTR, who was last seen in Devara, is currently deep into the making of his Bollywood debut, War 2. He is also gearing up for NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel, promising another high-octane cinematic experience.