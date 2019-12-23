Trending :
First Look Poster Of Aadi's Next Film 'Sashi'

Aadi, son of popular actor Saikumar is coming with his next film ‘Sashi’.

Aadi, son of popular actor Saikumar is coming with his next film 'Sashi'. Today being this young actor's birthday, the makers of the movie released the first look and title poster of the film.

The first look poster is released by Tollywood young hero Nithiin today through his twitter handle

Even the makers also released the title poster through their twitter handle:

Aadi was last seen in the film 'Operation Golden Fish' which bagged an average hit. 'Sashi' movie is produced by RP Varma, Ramanjaneyulu and Chintalapudi Srinivas under Sri Hanuman Movie Makers banner. Directed by Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla, this movie has Surabhi as the female whereas Arun Chiluveru is scoring tunes.

We wish Aadi Sai Kumar 'A Very Happy Birthday' and hope his movie bags a decent hit.

