‘G2’ new poster signals high-octane action entertainer

Adivi Sesh is keeping busy with two exciting projects, Dacoit and G2, and he marked his birthday today with the release of new posters for both films.

The first poster, from Dacoit, introduces Mrunal Thakur as the female lead opposite Sesh. The intense visuals suggest a gripping emotional and psychological battle between the two characters, adding intrigue to the film's narrative.

In addition, a stylish new poster for G2, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Goodhachari, was also unveiled. The poster showcases Adivi Sesh in a bold new look, with a trendy hairstyle and light beard, holding a gun with an intense expression on his face, signaling a high-octane action sequence.

G2, a spy action thriller, marks the directorial debut of Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, who co-wrote the script with Sesh. Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi plays a crucial role in this Pan-India project. The film is being produced jointly by People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments. Fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel, which promises to raise the stakes with its gripping action and intriguing storyline.