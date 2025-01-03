Game Changer Trailer Launch: Rajamouli, Shankar, and Ram Charan's Epic Collaboration

The film 'Game Changer,' directed by Shankar and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, will release on January 10 as a Sankranthi gift. The trailer launch event took place on January 2.

Rajamouli, who attended as the chief guest, praised Shankar, calling him "the OG of directors" and mentioned how Shankar's work gave confidence to filmmakers to turn big dreams into successful films.

He also mentioned that Game Changer might surpass Shankar's classic Oke Okkadu. Rajamouli shared excitement over a scene in the trailer where Ram Charan, holding a sword in a lungi, steps out of a helicopter, promising a big reaction from audiences.

Ram Charan spoke highly of both Rajamouli and Shankar, praising their commitment to perfection and how this film will be enhanced by everyone’s performances.

Director Shankar shared that the movie will be a mix of social, commercial, mass appeal, and entertainment.

The plot will revolve around a political leader and an IAS officer, with Ram Charan playing a character with a powerful backstory. He also mentioned that Ram Charan's dedication to his role was exceptional.

Producer Dil Raju emphasized the influence of Shankar and Rajamouli in bringing such big films to the screen, and he hinted that the film would be unpredictable based on the trailer.

The event also featured the participation of actors Srikanth, Samuthirakani, SJ Surya, Anjali, music director Thaman, and writer Sai Madhav Burra.