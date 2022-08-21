Godfather Teaser: Chiranjeevi Arrives In Style And Is All Set To Change The Political Game

Megastar Chiranjeevi's movies always create noise on social media and turn into the most-awaited ones for all his fans. He always prefers to go with unique stories and this time he picked the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer and is the lead actor in its remake. Off late, the makers dropped the teaser of this movie which is titled Godfather and showcased him in a different appeal like a boss.



Chiranjeevi and the director Mohan Raja shared the teaser on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster of the teaser, Megastar also unveiled the release date of this movie. "Here goes the #GodfatherTeaser దసరా పండగ రోజు 'గాడ్ ఫాదర్' వస్తున్నాడు.. మీ ప్రేమాభిమానాల కోసం…".

Going with the teaser, it starts off with Murali Sharma's voiceover, he doles out that Chiranjeevi stays away from politics for 20 years and suddenly makes his re-entry and gains immense popularity in people in the last six years. Then Nayanthara is seen saying that, she never cares about people who come there but doles out that he shouldn't come hinting about Chiranjeevi's arrival. But Satyadev orders his men to kill him. Then suddenly, Chiru enters the scene with style and looked great in the salt-pepper appeal. In the end, Salman Khan makes his entry and calls Chiru as his elder brother! So, we need to wait and watch how Godfather brings a change in the reel politics with his entry in the movie! Chiru also announced the release date of Godfather and it will hit the big screens on 5th October, 2022 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.

Director Mohan Raja also shared the teaser and wished Megastar on this special occasion. "Here's the Teaser Happy birthday our dear most Megastar @KChiruTweets garu #GodFatherTeaser out now Megastar @KChiruTweets & @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai together

Even Ram Charan also shared the teaser and wrote, "And the teaser of the year is here! Loved every bit of it. Make way for Mega Star @KChiruTweets ! @BeingSalmanKhan Sir, you are just stunning !!

Ace director Mohan Raja is helming this movie… He is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. The movie is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.



Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role and Nayanthara will be seen as his sister while young actor Satya Dev will be seen in a full-length prominent character. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Well, another big surprise for the audience is that ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh will also be seen as a cameo in this movie. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie.

Speaking about other projects of Chiranjeevi, he will be part of Bholaa Shankar and it will be directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Tamannah as the lead actresses.