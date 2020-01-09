'Jaanu' Teaser: A Love Story You Will Fall In Love With

After the blockbuster hit of 'Oh Baby' movie, Akkineni's bahu Samantha Ruth Prabhu is coming up with her next movie 'Jaanu'. Sharwanand is roped in to play the role of the protagonist in this movie.

This movie is an official remake of Tamil movie '96'. Dil Raju has brought the remake rights of this movie and roped in C. Prem Kumar to direct this love story. Dil Raju has made a few changes to the original story to make it suited for Telugu nativity.

The makers have dropped the teaser of this movie a few minutes ago… Have a look!

This teaser shows off the love saga of Samantha and Sharwanand. It is shown that these both love at a very young age itself but due to some circumstances, they get separated.



After releasing a new poster from this movie in the morning, the makers announced the release time of the teaser of this movie.

Let us have a look at the poster here…

This movie is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. Music is scored by Govind Vasantha and editing is handled by Praveen K.L.



This love story is going to hit the screens on 7th February 2020.



