Hyderabad Are Katika Sangham elects new city body

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Are Katika Sangham on Friday elected its new Hyderabad city committee. Gowlikar Rajesh was elected as president, Kamblekar Sandeep Kumar as general secretary, and Jamalpur Sai as treasurer of the Hyderabad Are Katika Sangham.

Telangana BC Commission Chairman G Niranjan attended the event as chief guest. Addressing members, he called upon the Are Katika community to remain united and organise more such programmes in the future to strengthen collective representation.

He also urged the community to actively encourage women’s participation in politics, highlighting that 50 per cent reservation is being implemented in local body elections. Niranjan stressed that greater political involvement, especially by women, would further empower the community and ensure stronger representation in public life.