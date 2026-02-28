  1. Home
‘Chitiki Looms’ inaugurated in Manikonda

  • Created On:  28 Feb 2026 11:13 AM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Government Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramayyar inaugurated the ‘Chitiki Looms’ showroom set up by Vaishus Handlooms Handicrafts and Organic Producer Company Limited at Manikonda.

Blending Telangana’s traditional handloom artistry with contemporary designs, the showroom also features a live demo loom to showcase the craftsmanship behind each product. Ramayyar appreciated founder Vaishnavi, a NIFT student, undergoing training under the Prime Minister’s Lakhpati Didi programme, for promoting innovation in the handloom sector.

She noted that while power looms complete work in hours, handlooms require days, and customers must understand this effort to value the art. She stressed that despite government incentives, the sector’s future depends on youth adopting modern technology and ideas.

Handloom Development Commissioner Dr S Arun Kumar lauded Vaishnavi’s initiative, stating that youth leadership is key to taking Telangana handlooms to the global stage.

