‘Jithender Reddy’ team expresses confidence on film’s content

Actor Rakesh Varre is poised to captivate audiences in the lead role of Jitender Reddy, a film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Virinchi Varma, known for his hits Uyyala Jampala and Majnu. Set for release on November 8, Jitender Reddy aims to deliver a story rich in content and heart. The film's affordable ticket price of 75 rupees has also sparked excitement among cinema enthusiasts.

During a recent press meet, Rakesh Varre shared his dedication to the project, emphasizing the film’s meaningful storyline. “I wanted to create a film with strong content that would truly stand out,” Varre said. “Jitender Reddy tells a powerful story, and I’m confident it will resonate deeply with viewers.”

Director Virinchi Varma echoed this sentiment, revealing his enthusiasm for bringing the narrative to life. “I’m thrilled to direct this film. From the moment I heard the story, I knew I wanted to bring it to life,” Varma stated. “We’ve assembled a talented team, from actors to technicians, and Rakesh has been both a lead actor and a valuable support for the production. We believe this film has all the right ingredients for success.”

Adding to the film’s allure, lyricist Rambabu Goshala, who wrote all the songs for Jitender Reddy, expressed pride in his work, particularly highlighting the track Ee Matti Bangaram. “Among all my work, this song feels special. I’ve written for Arjun Reddy and Kantara, but this film has a unique musical essence. I believe the songs will resonate with the audience.”

Producer Ravinder Reddy shared his satisfaction with the project, calling the journey of bringing Jitender Reddy to life "fulfilling." He noted, “We’ve depicted a heartfelt story based on Jitender Reddy’s life, and the storytelling is sure to leave an impact. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve created, and I believe audiences will feel the emotions we’ve poured into it.”