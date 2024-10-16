Jr NTR Praises Fans and Co-stars After ‘Devara: Part 1’ Success

Actor Jr NTR recently shared an emotional message on social media, thanking his fans for their incredible response to his latest film, ‘Devara: Part 1.’ The movie, directed by Koratala Siva, has achieved huge success at the box office, collecting close to Rs 300 crore nett in just three weeks. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has resonated with audiences.

Jr NTR took the time to express his gratitude to the fans who supported the film. He said that their love and enthusiasm have been the driving force behind its success. “Your support is what pushes me to explore more challenging roles,” he shared, acknowledging how their loyalty continues to motivate him in his career.

The actor also praised his co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. He mentioned that their dedication and hard work elevated the film. "It was an honor to share the screen with such talented individuals," he added, highlighting the chemistry among the cast that brought depth to the story. Jr NTR also thanked the crew behind Devara: Part 1, acknowledging that the film’s success is a team effort.





https://x.com/tarak9999/status/1846129371473445366



In his message, Jr NTR also recognized the role of the media in promoting the film. He appreciated the consistent coverage, which helped the movie reach a broader audience. “Your efforts helped bring our story to so many,” he said, noting the media's significant contribution to the film's widespread success.

Looking ahead, Jr NTR expressed excitement about his upcoming projects. His next film, ‘War 2,’ is already making waves in the industry. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this action-packed thriller is part of the YRF spy universe and will feature Jr NTR alongside Hrithik Roshan. The movie is set to release on August 14, 2025, and is expected to be a major milestone in his career.