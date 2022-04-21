Kajal Aggarwal Drops Her First Post And Talks About Postpartum

It is all known Tollywood's ace actress Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam are blessed with a baby boy on 19th April, 2022. Her sister Nisha Aggarwal confirmed the news and shared it with all her fans. Yesterday Gautam unveiled the name of the little one and dropped an official note on his social media page. Off late, Kajal Aggarwal also shared a beautiful picture and jotted down a long note opening up about postpartum!

Along with sharing a beautiful pic of hers, she also wrote, "Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be!

Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self actualisation and such an indescribable feeling! That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time.

Ofcourse it's not been easy- 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you're doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety.

But it's also moments like these - Sweet cuddles in the wee hours of the morning, gazing into each other's eyes with a look of confident recognition, adorable little kisses, the quiet moments when it's just the two of us, growing, learning, discovering each other and navigating this wonderful journey together. In reality, postpartum isn't glamorous but it sure can be beautiful!"

She looked glowing in a golden outfit and is all smiling flaunting her baby bump in the pic!

This post garnered millions of views and celebs like Samantha, Upasana, Raashii Khanna, Nisha Aggarwal and a few others congratulated her and praised her for opening up about postpartum!

Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in Chiranjeevi's Acharya movie which also has Ram Charan Tej in the extended cameo role portraying the character of Siddha…