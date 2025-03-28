Kamakshi Bhaskarla embraces versatility while juggling multiple films

Kamakshi Bhaskarla, known for her selective approach to scripts, is currently balancing an exciting lineup of three films. The actress is busy shooting for 12A Railway Colony, a horror thriller starring Allari Naresh. She has also wrapped up filming for Naveen Chandra’s breezy entertainer and is gearing up for Polimera 3, the third installment in the blockbuster franchise. Despite her packed schedule, Kamakshi finds the experience exhilarating.

“The best part is that I get to play three completely different roles,” she shares. “Versatility is key to my filmography. Although juggling multiple projects can be overwhelming, my love for cinema keeps me going. After all, who wouldn’t love spending time on film sets?”

From 12A Railway Colony to Polimera and Shaitan, Kamakshi has mastered portraying complex characters with depth. “Staying true to the character allows me to explore new dimensions as an actor. I’ve taken on roles that push me out of my comfort zone, and I just follow the script and my director’s vision,” she says. She also credits filmmakers for crafting roles that challenge her, seeing it as validation of her growth.

For Kamakshi, a clinical approach to filmmaking is essential. “Every role is a new journey. The preparation and character arc make the process exciting,” she concludes, reaffirming her commitment to delivering compelling performances.