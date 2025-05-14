‘Kingdom’ locks new release date; set to rule cinemas on July 4

The much-anticipated film Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, has officially postponed its release to July 4, 2025. Initially slated for May 30, the makers announced the new date with a heartfelt note, citing recent unforeseen events in the country that have impacted the atmosphere needed for promotional activities and celebrations.

In an official statement, Team Kingdom said, “We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but the current atmosphere made it difficult to move forward with promotions or celebrations. We believe this decision will help us present KINGDOM in the best possible way, with the creative excellence and spirit it deserves.”

Expressing gratitude to producers Dil Raju and Nithin for their support, the team signed off with “JAI HIND!” and promised audiences an impactful cinematic experience come July.

The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is expected to showcase one of Vijay Deverakonda’s most intense performances yet. Bhagyashri Borse will be seen in a pivotal role, with early glimpses hinting at an intriguing portrayal.

Cinematography is helmed by acclaimed talents Jomon T. John ISC and Girish Gangadharan ISC, while editing duties are managed by Navin Nooli. Anirudh Ravichander, who has already raised expectations with the hit single Hridayam Lopala, composes the music. The film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios.