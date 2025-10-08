Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘K-Ramp’ unveils third single ‘Tikkal Tikkal’

Telugu cinema’s popular hero Kiran Abbavaram is all set to dazzle audiences with his upcoming film “K-Ramp”, slated for a grand theatrical release on October 18, coinciding with the Diwali festivities. The film is produced by Rajesh Danda and Shiva Bommakku under the banners of Haasya Movies and Rudramsh Celluloid, known for backing high-energy commercial entertainers. Direction is handled by Jains Nani, who promises a mix of mass appeal and entertainment.

The makers recently released the third single from the film, “Tikkal Tikkal..”, composed by Chetan Bharadwaj, with lyrics by Surendra Krishna and vocals by Sai Charan Bhaskaruni. The track’s peppy beats and lively tempo capture the hero’s emotional swings between love and life, perfectly reflecting the fun-filled spirit of the movie.

The song’s punchy lines, “Tikkal Tikkal, Dhamal Dhamal… If the time turns bad, it’s K-Ramp ra; If the flower turns into fire, it’s K-Ramp ra!”, emphasize the film’s mass appeal, promising energy, romance, and entertainment for audiences.

With its catchy music, vibrant performances, and Diwali release, K-Ramp is shaping up to be one of the festival season’s most awaited Telugu entertainers.