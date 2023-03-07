Kiran Abbavaram’s Meter Teaser Promises A Hilarious Action Thriller

Tollywood's newbie Kiran Abbavaram bagged the blockbuster with Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha. Now, he is all set to entertain the movie buffs with Meter movie. Being a hilarious action entertainer, he is essaying a cop role in this film. Off late, the makers launched the teaser on the occasion of the Holi and showcased a glimpse of Kiran's action drama.

Even Kiran also shared the teaser of Meter movie and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Mass Meter https://youtu.be/Z19fZF6o57I #MassMeter #Meter #MeterOnApril7th".

The teaser is all amazing and showcases Kiran as an easy-going police officer. Although he works on his own rules and leads his life on his own terms, he leaves no chance in catching the criminals. His mass character is elevated in the teaser and raised the expectations on the movie. In the end, he is seen fighting for a cause and reaches the court along with a crowd! Even his amazing dialogue delivery also impressed the netizens!

In the earlier released poster, Kiran looked stylish riding a jeep. The movie will release on 7th April, 2023!

Well, Kiran is all set to lock horns with Ravi Teja's Ravamnasura, so we need to wait and watch to know how he will manage to impress the audience.

Meter movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Ramesh Kaduri and it is being produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu under the Clap Entertainment in association with Mythri Movie Makers banner. Even Sai Kartheek's BGM also took the teaser to the next level!