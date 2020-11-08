Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: We already know that the fourth season of Telugu biggest reality Bigg Boss is currently going on but when compared to the previous seasons, the fourth season has been receiving less TRPs.

Though most of the contestants are noted faces and all the tasks have been interesting, the season 4 of Bigg Boss has been failing to record high TRPs and most of the audience have been criticizing and trolling the housemates as well as the host Nagarjuna. The Dussehra special episode hosted by Samantha Akkineni has recorded the highest TRP of 11.4. The TRPs are coming down during the weekdays.

The average rating for the show has come down to 5.5 from 9. The lowest ratings are indirectly proving that the audience are not interested in watching the show. The season 4 is heading towards the grand finale next month. But, we have to wait and see how far the makers are going to sustain it for another 5 week with such low TRPs.