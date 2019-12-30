Making it big in the tinsel world

Warangal: Even though the film industry had its roots firmly planted in Hyderabad by the 1990s, seldom the local talent has its moments of glory in the tinsel world that preponderantly controlled by the bigwigs of the other Telugu-speaking State, Andhra Pradesh. However, of late, it has changed with new breed of local talent making a buzz in the 24-craft movie making.

Of late, Warangal has produced some big names like lyricists Chandra Bose and Kandikonda Yadagiri; musician, singer and composer late Chakri, directors Vanga Sandeep Reddy and Tharun Bhascker DhaassyaTharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and cinematographer Acharya Venu.

Chandra Bose, who hails from a nondescript Challagariga village (presently in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district), did his B Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, before he made his debut with Taj Mahal movie, directed by Muppalaneni Shiva in 1995.

Since then, he had penned more than 3,000 songs. The soft-spoken Chandra Bose (born Kanukuntla Subhash) is one of the most sought after lyricists in Tollywood. He had won many prestigious awards such as Nandi, Filmfare etc.

It was in the new millennium then came the stickily-built Chakri aka Chakradhar Gilla. He made his name in the industry with several foot-tapping numbers. Chakri, who hailed from Kambalapally (now in Mahabubabad district), produced private music albums before he stepped into Tollywood with Puri Jagannadh's Bachi. Chakri was a multi-faceted talent and had won Filmfare and Nandi awards. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer – Telugu for the film Satyam (2003). Chakri who had worked for about 85 films breathed his last on December 15, 2014.

Vanga Sandeep Reddy took the industry by storm with his first directorial venture – Arjun Reddy, a critically-acclaimed blockbuster movie. Sandeep, who did his schooling before moving to Hyderabad, is a native of Pochamma Maidan in Warangal City.

After working as an apprentice for Manasu Maata Vinadu (2005) film, Sandeep went to Academy of Film, Theatre & Television, Sydney, Australia, in pursuit of his childhood passion, movies. By then, he was already a physiotherapy graduate from Dharwad. Later, he worked as an assistant director for Kedi (2010) and as the associate director for Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju (2015).

After a couple of years, he produced Arjun Reddy, written by him, and produced by his own production house – Bhadrakali Pictures, thus creating a history. The movie also catapulted Vijay Devarakonda, who played the lead role in Arjun Reddy, to stardom. Sandeep had also directed Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh which also made waves in the Bollywood. He is likely to direct Prabhas in his next venture.

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, who made his directorial debut with hilarious Pelli Choopulu (2016) which won him the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and Best Screenplay – Dialogues, has his roots in Waddepally, Hanamkonda. A mechanical engineer from JNTU, Hyderabad, Tharun started his career with short films.

His short films such as Anukokunda and Sainma etc that brought him accolades at various film festivals gave him confidence before he finally came up with Pelli Choopulu (2016) with Vijay Devarakonda in lead role. It was an instant hit. Later, he directed Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (2018) at also drew the attention of the audience. Tharun had also acted in Mahanati, Sammohanam, Falaknuma Das and Meeku Matrame Cheptha.

Pursuing different horizons, Warangal also has a cinematographer in Acharya Venu. Incidentally, he is the first Indian cinematographer to win an award at Shanghai Film Festival. Ma.Ama was his first film, and that it was shot in the Garo language in Meghalaya.

Acharya, who hails from Rajaiahpalle in Warangal district, who studied Fine Arts in JNTU, Hyderabad, had a post graduate diploma course in Motion Picture Photography from Satyajat Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata. Acharya, who initially worked on ad films, fashion shoots, sports promos etc, was in the second unit cinematography team for Nani-starrer Jersey, directed by Gautam Tinnanuri.

This apart, Kandikonda Yadagiri who belongs to Narsampet also created a niche for himself in the industry as a lyricist. Kandikonda who worked for many private and spiritual albums with Music Director Chakri made his debut with Malli Kuyave Guvva song for Puri Jagannadh's Itlu Sravani Subramanyam movie (2001). He received doctorate for his thesis on 'Situational songs in Telugu cinema' from Osmania University.

Madhura Sridhar Reddy, a software engineer-turned-Director, Producer and Distributor, of Hanamkonda, who established music label Madhura Audio turned as a director with Sneha Geetham (2010) which earned him Best Debut Director award. He produced ABCD with Allu Sirish, It's My Love Story, Backbench Students etc. He has the credit of introducing Niharika Konidela, daughter of Nagababu, with Oka Manasu (2016) and Anand Devarakonda, brother of Vijay Devarakonda, with Dorasaani movie (2019).

Lyricist and singer Mittapally Surender, the fame of 'Rathi Bommallona Koluvaina Shivuda' number, is from Vellampally village (now in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district). He is a recipient of Nandi Award in 2011.