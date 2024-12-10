Live
Just In
Manchu Manoj Denies Allegations by Mohan Babu, Calls Them False, Baseless
Telugu actor Manchu Manoj rejects accusations made by his father, Mohan Babu, calling them false and a deliberate attempt to harm his reputation. He clarifies his stance on financial support, property claims, and the controversy surrounding Mohan Babu University.
Manchu Manoj, a popular Telugu actor, recently shared a statement where he strongly denied the accusations made by his father, actor Mohan Babu. In the statement, Manoj said the claims about him and his wife, Mounika, were false and made up to harm his reputation.
Manoj explained that the allegations started after he supported students at Mohan Babu University and local businesses that were being treated unfairly by his brother Vishnu and his friend Vinay Maheshwari. He said that he has proof of these unfair practices and is ready to share it with the authorities.
Manoj also mentioned that he has been living in the family farmhouse for more than a year, because his mother was alone at home after his brother Vishnu moved to Dubai. He said that his father and family friends asked him to move in, especially since his wife was pregnant at that time.
He denied asking his father for any properties or money, and he challenged anyone to show proof that he did. Manoj also said that his movie "Aham Brahmasmi" was stopped because of personal reasons, and his brother continued to get support from the family.
Manoj also claimed that the CCTV footage from the farmhouse went missing because his brother’s friends, Vijay Reddy and Kiran, took the hard drives. This situation led to both father and son filing complaints against each other with the police.