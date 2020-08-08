Manchu Vishnu to follow Allu Aravind; all set to start his own OTT platform

Star producer Allu Aravind entered OTT-business earlier this year by launching his own streaming platform called Aha. Within six months of its launch, Aha got a good user-base among the Telugu audiences. Now, yet another film family is planning to enter this digital business. We hear that Manchu Vishnu is planning to start his own OTT platform.

Vishnu is not new to the digital arena. He produced a couple of web series that got streamed on Zee5. Now, he is in plans of launching his own platform. This gives the opportunity to various Telugu filmmakers to showcase their talent. More details about this OTT platform will get announced soon.

On the career front, Vishnu is currently awaiting the release of his next film Mosagallu. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, this movie features Kajal Aggarwal in the other lead role. Suneil Shetty, Ruhi Singh and Navdeep are playing the other important roles in this heist drama.