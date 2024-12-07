Live
- Close friends and training partners turn rivals for Sunday's Vasai Virar Marathon
- Lebanese Cabinet approves army deployment to south of Litani River
- Israeli army calls up extra forces near Syrian border
- Israeli army calls up extra forces near Syrian border
- CCI urges SC to consolidate cases against Amazon, Flipkart to expedite antitrust probe
- I am at the end of my political career: Siddaramaiah
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against USD by 11.5 pc
- 2nd Test: Head & bowlers put Australia in total control as India land in big trouble
- CISF’s Quality Control Unit to ensure world class aviation security
- Ghana votes in presidential, parliamentary elections
Just In
Meenakshi sizzles with some spice
Meenakshi Chaudhary, a rising star in the film industry, has had a whirlwind 2024 with projects like Guntur Kaaram, Singapore Saloon, The Greatest of All Time, Lucky Bhaskar, Matka, and Mechanic Rocky.
Meenakshi Chaudhary, a rising star in the film industry, has had a whirlwind 2024 with projects like Guntur Kaaram, Singapore Saloon, The Greatest of All Time, Lucky Bhaskar, Matka, and Mechanic Rocky. While some films had mixed receptions, others showcased her versatility, cementing her as a promising talent. She’s currently shooting for Sankranthiki Vasthunnam alongside Venkatesh, directed by Anil Ravipudi.
Off-screen, Meenakshi is making headlines with her latest sizzling photoshoot. The actress turned up the heat in a black sleeveless blouse paired with a matching saree, confidently flaunting her toned midriff and navel. With loose, cascading hair, a bindi accentuating her forehead, and silver earrings adding a touch of elegance, Meenakshi’s stunning look has left fans captivated.
Adding a playful twist, Meenakshi shared her photos on social media with the cheeky caption, “Some spice for you,” sending her followers into a frenzy. Her bold fashion choices and effortless charm highlight her ability to dominate both the film and fashion worlds.
As Meenakshi continues to balance her on-screen presence with her off-screen allure, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, proving that she’s a force to reckon with in the industry.