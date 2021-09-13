Most Eligible Bachelor: The Promo Of ‘Leharaayi’ Song Is Out

Akkineni Akhil pinned all his hopes on his upcoming movie Most Eligible Bachelor. Being the Bommarillu Bhaskar directorial, there are many expectations on this movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in terms of their digital promotions. A few days ago they released a stylish poster of Akhil and showcased him in 7 different avatars. Off late, they dropped the promo of the romantic single, "Leharaayi…" song and showed us a glimpse of Akhil and lead actress Pooja's awesome love saga.

Akhil shared the promo of this song on his Twitter page and announced the release date of the complete song too… Take a look!

Along with a romantic poster of Akhil and Pooja, the makers also shared the link of the "Leharaayi…" song. The promo showcases a few romantic sequences of the lead actors and makes us await for the full song. Even the BGM and beautiful lyrics by Sreemani along with Sid Sriram's soulful voice made the promo instantly top the charts.

The full song will be out on 15th September, 2021…

The director of this movie Bommarillu Bhaskar is making his comeback after seven years to the silver screen with this new-age love story. Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this movie while Eesha Rebba is roped in to play a prominent role. It also has Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Amit, Pragathi and Sudigali Sudheer in other important roles.

Allu Aravind is producing this new-age love story under his home banner GA2 Pictures while Gopi Sunder is all set to mesmerize the audience with his melodious tunes. Speaking about Akhil's next project, he will be seen in Surender Reddy's spy thriller Agent. Young actress Sakshi Vaidya is making her debut with this movie into the showbiz world!

Most Eligible Bachelor will hit the theatres on 8th October, 2021.







