Mrunal Thakur sets the ramp on fire

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dacoit alongside Adivi Sesh, made a stunning appearance at Lakmé Fashion Week, leaving fashion enthusiasts captivated with her bold and glamorous runway presence.

Walking for ace designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, Mrunal embraced a powerful high-fashion avatar. She wore a shimmering golden sleeveless top paired with a sleek black skirt featuring a daring thigh-high slit, perfectly blending elegance with drama. The look was elevated by statement golden earrings, adding just the right touch of opulence to her ensemble.

Interestingly, Mrunal opted for a minimalist styling approach, keeping her hands free of accessories and choosing classic black heels to maintain the focus on her striking outfit. Her makeup was subtle yet sharp, enhancing her natural beauty, while her hair was styled in a neat updo that highlighted her strong features.

What truly stood out was her commanding runway attitude. She skipped the usual smile and instead delivered intense, piercing expressions, locking eyes with the camera and exuding top-model confidence. Fans and fashion critics alike praised her fierce walk and bold aura, calling her one of the best celebrity showstoppers of the season.

With every appearance, Mrunal Thakur continues to prove she’s not just a rising star in cinema, but also a style icon who owns every frame—on screen and on the runway.