Naga Chaitanya accepts Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya lauded the Green India Challenge programme launched by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar and planted a sapling in his house in Gachibowli on Monday.

"To save Mother Earth by planting trees as many as possible is the need of the hour and MP Santosh's novel cause should be supported by all of us," the actor said. He nominated actress Rakul Preet Singh, directors Vikram Kumar and Shiva Nirvana, actor Sushanth to plant trees.