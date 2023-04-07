Naga Chaitanya's Custody First Single Will Be Out On This Date

Tollywood's young actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to entertain the movie buffs this summer season with the Custody movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers started off their digital promotions and soon they will also unveil the songs from this action entertainer. Off late, the makers dropped a new poster and unveiled the launch date of the first single.

Along with the makers, even Naga Chaitanya also shared the new poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

They also wrote, "Sensational music Maestro Combo #ilaiyaraaja & @itsyuvan gonna Blast. Hold Your #HeadUpHigh for the first single coming on April 10th #Custody #CustodyOnMay12".

The poster showcased Naga Chaitanya from the back side addressing his fellow constables. The first single will be unveiled on 10th April, 2023!

Going with the earlier teaser, it starts with Chaitanya doling out, "Gayapadina manasu aa manishini eekadikaina teesukeltundi, adi ipudu nannu tesukochindi oka yuddhaniki"… Then he is seen as a constable and fighting for the truth. The glimpses of Aravind Swami as a goon, Sarath Kumar in a stylish appeal and a lady politician walking with her security raised the curiosity level. No matter what Chaitanya never chooses the wrong path and this loyal nature lands him in trouble and makes him hold enmity with the antagonists. Even his journey from a student to a constable is also shown in the teaser. A glimpse of his love tale with Krithi is also highlighted. So, we need to wait and watch to know Chaitanya's mission as he is seen doling out that he holds the truth and it is in his custody! On the whole, the teaser raised the expectations on the movie and showcased Chaitanya in a powerful action role!

Custody is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is Naga Chaitanya's 22nd project while director Venkat's 11th movie!

Casting Details of Custody:

• Naga Chaitanya

• Krithi Shetty

• Priyamani

• Sarath Kumar

• Vennela Kishore

• Premgi

• Sampath Raj

• Arvind Swami

• Ramki

Popular TV actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut in Tollywood with this movie. The movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!