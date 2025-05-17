Narne Nithiin teams up with Satish Vegesna for ‘Sree Sree Sree Rajavaru’

Riding high on the success of his recent outings, young and promising actor Narne Nithiin, who is also the brother-in-law of superstar Jr. NTR, is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming film Sree Sree Sree Rajavaru. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Satish Vegesna, known for the heartwarming family drama Shatamanam Bhavati. Slated for release on June 6, the movie pairs Nithiin opposite Samhitha, in what promises to be a high-energy action-packed rural drama.

Bankrolled by Chintapalli Ramarao under the Sri Vedhakshara Movies banner, the film is designed as a full-on commercial entertainer, blending youthful energy, emotional depth, and action, all set against a picturesque village backdrop. The makers are planning a wide theatrical release to ensure maximum reach.

Speaking about the film, producer Chintapalli Ramarao stated, “Our aim was to deliver a big commercial success with the powerful combination of Narne Nithiin and Satish Vegesna. Nithiin has been impressing audiences with youth-centric hits like MAD and Ayee, and Sree Sree Sree Rajavaru will continue that streak. It’s a family entertainer loaded with rural flavor and universal appeal.”

He also revealed that Jr. NTR had appreciated the story during its development stage, adding significant encouragement to the project. “Director Satish has brought the script to life without compromising on quality or scale,” the producer added with confidence.

The film boasts a robust supporting cast including Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Raghu Kunche, Praveen, Racha Ravi, Saryu, Ramya, Priya Machiraju, Bhadram, and Jabardasth Nagi. With its mass elements and relatable story, Sree Sree Sree Rajavaru is poised to strike a chord with both rural and urban audiences.