No Covid patients in 'Love Story' team

Tollywood: Young Hero Naga Chaitanya and beautiful actress Sai Pallavi are sharing the screen space in an upcoming movie Love Story. Touted to be a breezy romantic entertainer, Shekar Kammula is helming this project.



Though the makers have continued the shoot for more than three months, the second wave of coronavirus has affected the shooting schedules of the film. Sekhar Kammula even decided to reshoot some of the portions of the film. Fortunately, none of the crew members tested positive for coronavirus as the makers have took special care on the sets and followed strict rules and guidelines imposed by the government. 'Love Story' team managed to shoot with a crew of 100 members and offered nutritious food for everyone on the sets. Along with milk, eggs, fruits and multivitamin tablets, all the hundred members also got Insurance of rupees 3 lakhs and this caused around 50 lakhs for the makers. But they are quite happy as none of the unit members tested positive for the virus during the tough times.

Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP is bankrolling this project. A couple of songs that got released from the movie already became chartbusters and increased the expectations on the film.