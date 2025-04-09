Live
NTR to join Prashanth Neel’s high-octane action drama from April 22
Fans of Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel have reason to celebrate, as the much-awaited collaboration between the two powerhouses is officially underway.
Fans of Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel have reason to celebrate, as the much-awaited collaboration between the two powerhouses is officially underway. The film, a massive action drama, has already commenced shooting and is progressing at a brisk pace.
While the initial schedule did not feature NTR on set, the excitement surrounding his involvement continues to grow. The actor is set to join the shoot from April 22, ramping up anticipation for what promises to be a cinematic spectacle.
Known for delivering blockbusters like the KGF franchise and Salaar, Prashanth Neel is gearing up to present NTR in a never-before-seen avatar. The project is being mounted on a grand scale and will be released in multiple languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and more — aiming for a pan-India appeal.
This high-stakes venture is jointly produced by Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under the prestigious banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.
Adding to the film’s grandeur is Bhuvan Gowda, who will handle cinematography, and Ravi Basrur, who will compose the music — both frequent collaborators of Neel, promising top-tier technical finesse. With such a stellar team behind it, the project is already creating waves in the industry. More updates, including title and cast details, are expected soon as the production shifts into high gear.