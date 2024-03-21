Live
Just In
Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh Teaser Under Fire from Election Commission
The Election Commission is reviewing Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh teaser over concerns of election code violations due to its depiction of a tea glass symbol ahead of the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections.
The teaser of Pawan Kalyan's new movie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, has been making waves on social media. Pawan Kalyan's strong presence on screen and powerful dialogues have caught everyone's attention. But along with the excitement, it has also sparked some controversy.
As the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections approach on May 13, the Election Commission is considering issuing a notice to the creators of the teaser.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, Mukesh Kumar Meena, spoke to the media about the teaser. He mentioned that the Election Commission would review it but did not specify what actions might be taken.
According to Meena, during the election period, any promotion related to a political party's symbol needs prior permission from the Election Commission. The teaser of Ustaad Bhagat Singh seemed to feature the symbol of a tea glass, which caught the attention of the Election Commission. However, promoting election symbols during the election period is not banned as long as the content is approved by the EC.
Pawan Kalyan's dialogue referring to his party's symbol, the tea glass, has gained popularity. In a political gathering, Pawan Kalyan explained the context behind the dialogue. He mentioned that it was included in the film to address those who were making fun of him after his electoral defeat.
Although Pawan Kalyan expressed reluctance to include such dialogues, he did so at the insistence of the director, Harish Shankar, who felt it was important for his fans. The release date of Ustaad Bhagat Singh has not yet been announced.