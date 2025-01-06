Police Issue Fresh Notice to Allu Arjun Over KIMS Visit Plans

Live
Police have issued notices to Allu Arjun regarding his planned visit to KIMS Hospital to see Sree Tej. Concerns about crowd control and security have led to requests for prior permission before his visit.
On Monday, January 6, 2025, the police issued another notice to Allu Arjun regarding his planned visit to KIMS Hospital to see Sree Tej, who is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.
The police raised concerns about potential security issues, warning that a large crowd might gather, which could be difficult to manage and may result in an untoward incident.
They advised Allu Arjun to inform them in advance and seek permission before visiting.
Earlier, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, the police had also visited Allu Arjun’s house and issued a notice asking him not to visit the hospital. They warned that he would be held responsible for any consequences that could arise from such a visit.
