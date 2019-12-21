Trending :
Prathi Roju Panduge first day box office collection report

Highlights

Prathi Roju Pandage is an exciting movie at the box-office now. The makers did their job pretty well and impressed everyone big time.

Prathi Roju Pandage is an exciting movie at the box-office now. The makers did their job pretty well and impressed everyone big time. The film entertained a large section of audiences upon the release. Being a family entertainer is a huge advantage for the movie. The film opened to good talk from everyone and it made an amount of 3.13 crores in the Telugu states on the release day.

The following is the details of the breakdown of the film's collections for the release day, in the Telugu states.

Nizam 1.25Cr.

Ceded 0.34Cr.

Nellore 0.18Cr.

Krishna 0.21Cr.

Guntur 030Cr.

West 0.22Cr.

East 0.30Cr.

UA 0.33Cr.

AP/TG Share 3.13Cr.

Directed by Maruthi, the movie is declared a hit now by the audiences. The makers are extremely very happy with the way things are progressing at the box-office now.

