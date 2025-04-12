‘Purushaha’ gets launched on Hanuman Jayanthi with grand ceremony

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi, Kalyan Productions' highly anticipated debut film, Purushaha, was officially launched today with a formal pooja ceremony at the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada. This film marks the first production venture of Battula Koteshwara Rao and introduces Pavan Kalyan in his debut lead role.

Directed by Veeru Vulavala, who previously worked as an assistant director on notable films like Malli Raava, Jersey, and Masooda, Purushaha is an out-and-out fun-filled entertainer that promises to captivate audiences with its humor. The film’s title logo was unveiled by the star director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who wished the team the best of luck for their journey ahead.

The grand muhurtham ceremony saw Vaddavalli Venkateswara Rao (Bullabbayi) giving the inaugural clap, while Baby Emula Dharani switched on the camera, marking the official beginning of the film’s production.

The film features an impressive cast, with Vaishnavi Kokkuru, Vishika, and Hasini Sudheer playing the female leads. The supporting cast includes notable names like Vennela Kishore, Sapthagiri, Kasireddy Rajkumar, and VT VGanesh, ensuring a dynamic ensemble.

With cinematography by Satish Muthyala, music by Shravan Bharadwaj, and editing by Koti, the technical team promises to deliver a high-quality visual and auditory experience. As production moves forward, Purushaha is set to be one of the most exciting projects of the year.