Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede: NHRC Seeks Explanation from Hyderabad Police on Woman’s Death

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand for a detailed report on the tragic death of 35-year-old Revathi during a stampede at the Pushpa 2 movie premiere on December 4, 2024.

Despite no official permission for the event, the premiere, starring Allu Arjun, attracted a large crowd, raising concerns about crowd control and police preparedness. Revathi died, and her two children were injured amid chaos reportedly caused by police action.

The complainant accused police from Chikkadpally station of using excessive force through a lathi charge, worsening the situation. However, the police denied these claims in their March 20 Action Taken Report, blaming the theatre management and organisers for poor event planning and holding no permission for the gathering.

The NHRC expressed dissatisfaction with the police response, stating that the authorities failed to take preventive legal action despite denying permission. The commission emphasized that police should have anticipated the risks and proactively prevented the unlawful event to avoid such a tragedy.

The NHRC directed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to submit a follow-up report within six weeks, detailing preventive measures taken and any warnings issued prior to the incident. Multiple other complaints have also been filed, reflecting growing public concern about event management and accountability.

This case highlights serious lapses in law enforcement and coordination during large-scale public events, calling attention to the need for stronger crowd control measures to prevent future tragedies.