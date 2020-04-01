Rajasekhar breaks his silence

Senior hero Rajasekhar is currently doing the charity work in silence. He did not announce any donations to Corona Crisis Charity but is silently doing the work. So far, he provided groceries for over 400 families working in the film industry. Soon after the lockdown announcement took place, Rajasekhar came forward and started this charity work. On social media, he received a lot of questions on his silence and it is when he gave clarity on what he's done so far.

"Have already distributed a bag of necessary groceries to 400+ needy families of film fraternity and distributing prepared lunch packets to 300 to 400 labourers and poor without shelter daily. will continue to give food and help people with necessities until this crisis ends," revealed Rajasekhar to those who are bombarding him with questions on social media.

On the work front, Rajasekhar is currently working on two scripts and there is no confirmation on which will hit the floors first. More details on the same will come out in a formal confirmation soon.