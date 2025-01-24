Ravi Teja’s ‘Mass Jathara’: A major updaterevealed

Live
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all set to deliver yet another high-octane entertainer with his upcoming film Mass Jathara, directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu. This action-packed film has generated tremendous buzz, especially with the stunning Sreeleela starring as the female lead.
To add to the anticipation, the makers have decided to treat fans with a special glimpse of the film, which will be unveiled on Ravi Teja’s birthday, January 26, 2025. In addition, a captivating poster showcasing Ravi Teja in a fierce, dynamic look—complete with his signature moustache twirl—has been released, sending fans into a frenzy.
Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, Mass Jathara promises to be a visual spectacle. The film’s electrifying soundtrack, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, is expected to add a layer of excitement to this highly awaited action entertainer.
With the birthday surprise just around the corner, the countdown to the film’s release has officially begun, and fans can expect Mass Jathara to be a thrilling ride filled with intense action and unforgettable moments. Stay tuned for more updates as this mass entertainer takes shape!