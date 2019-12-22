Ruler 2 Days Box Office Collection Report
Balakrishna Nandamuri plays the lead role in the film Ruler. The movie is a mass entertainer that released on Friday.
The following is the breakdown of the film's collections for two days, in both the Telugu states.
Nizam: 0.30 Cr
Ceded: 0.26 Cr
Nellore: 0.03 Cr
Krishna: 0.05 Cr
Guntur: 0.07 Cr
West: 0.05 Cr
East: 0.06 Cr
Uttarandhra: 0.12 Cr
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Two states: 0.94 Cr
Directed by KS Ravi Kumar, the movie is produced by C Kalyan under CK Entertainments banner. Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika play the leading ladies in the movie.
22 Dec 2019 9:20 AM GMT