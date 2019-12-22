Trending :
Ruler 2 Days Box Office Collection Report

Ruler 2 Days Box Office Collection Report
Balakrishna Nandamuri plays the lead role in the film Ruler. The movie is a mass entertainer that released on Friday.

The movie made an amount of 4 crores on the release day and the film came up with 0.94 Cr on the second day of the release. The producers might end up with a loss.

The following is the breakdown of the film's collections for two days, in both the Telugu states.

Nizam: 0.30 Cr

Ceded: 0.26 Cr

Nellore: 0.03 Cr

Krishna: 0.05 Cr

Guntur: 0.07 Cr

West: 0.05 Cr

East: 0.06 Cr

Uttarandhra: 0.12 Cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Two states: 0.94 Cr

Directed by KS Ravi Kumar, the movie is produced by C Kalyan under CK Entertainments banner. Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika play the leading ladies in the movie.

Top