Sai Madhav Burra on board for RC15

Sai Madhav Burra is one of the star writers in the Telugu film industry. The writer is currently busy with RRR and a couple of other Telugu films. As per the latest reports, Burra is now roped in for RC15. Director Shankar is making his debut in Tollywood soon.

Sai Madhav Burra recently met director Shankar and the duo discussed the script. Sai Madhav Burra is excited to pen powerful dialogues for this project.

Sai Madhav confirmed that he is a part of the project by posting a tweet on Twitter.





Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday !

Thank you @shankarshanmugh Sir and family for being such great hosts.

Looking forward to #RC15.

Updates coming very soon!

"Thanks to Sankar sir.. Thanks to Dil Rajugaru.. and Thanks to our Mega Power Star Charanbabu," tweeted Burra with the picture with Shankar.

Dil Raju is producing the film and it is his 50th production. The film unit is planning to take the film to the sets by the end of this year.





Writer Sai Madhav Burra pens dialogue for #Shankar - Ram Charan's pan-India project. The pre-production is in full-swing.



Guess who will compose the music?




