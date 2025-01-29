Same Title, Two Films: Tollywood Fans Puzzled Over Parasakthi Clash

A rare and unexpected situation has emerged in Telugu cinema, sparking discussions among industry insiders and fans. Two upcoming films, both marking the 25th projects of their respective lead actors, have been titled the same in their Telugu versions.

The first announcement came from Vijay Antony, who revealed his milestone film’s title as Sakthi Thirumagan in Tamil, directed by Arun Prabu. However, for the Telugu audience, the movie has been named Parasakthi. Later in the day, Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, helmed by Sudha Kongara, was also officially confirmed to carry the title Parasakthi in both Tamil and Telugu. This led to immediate confusion and debate over how both projects ended up with identical Telugu titles.

Interestingly, the title of Sivakarthikeyan’s film had already surfaced online through leaks before the official confirmation, adding another layer to the discussion. The coincidence of both milestone films sharing the same Telugu title has left audiences intrigued and industry circles speculating about potential legal or creative resolutions.

With both films progressing in their respective production stages, it remains uncertain whether any changes will be made to avoid confusion among Telugu moviegoers.