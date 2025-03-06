Sharwa’s rugged look on RX-100 grabs attention

Popular actor Sharwanand, fondly known as Charming Star, is set to mesmerize audiences as a skilled motorcycle racer in his upcoming film #Sharwa36, directed by Abhilash Kankara and backed by the prestigious UV Creations banner. With filming nearing completion, the makers are gearing up to unveil the film’s title soon.

On the occasion of Sharwa’s birthday, the team released a special poster showcasing his first look. Dressed in a stylish sports jacket and ripped jeans, he exudes a rugged charm, sitting confidently on a Yamaha RX-100 bike. His cool demeanor, intense gaze, and shades add to the film’s edgy appeal.

Known for experimenting with roles, Sharwa is set to perform daring motorcycle stunts, ensuring an adrenaline-packed experience for fans. Malvika Nair stars as the female lead, with Brahmaji and Atul Kulkarni playing key roles.

Set against the thrilling motocross racing backdrop, the film tells an emotional multi-generational family story, spanning the 90s and 2000s. J Yuvraj handles cinematography, while Ghibran composes the music. Produced by Vamsi and Pramod, the film promises a high-energy, visually captivating experience.