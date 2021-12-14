Some advantages for Disney Plus hotstar with 'Akhanda'

'Akhanda' which marked the third outing of Balakrishna and Boyapati after 2 blockbuster movies like 'Simha' and 'Legend' went beyond the expectations in terms of collections.

The film has set the box office on fire. The movie is now all set to get streamed on Disney plus Hotstar from the second week of January 2022 during the Sankranti season. Honestly, 'Akhanda' might not be a film for OTT as it is overloaded with mass elements and action sequences. However, the film is the first movie to make a gross of hundred crores in Tollywood after the second wave of Covid which will definitely become the selling point of the film. Also, Balakrishna's Stellar performance in the movie will definitely attract the masses.

Though most of the fans have watched the film, they might want to watch at least selective parts of the film again on the OTT platforms, and also the audience who didn't watch the film in the theatres will show interest in watching the movie on the OTT. So, we can say that Disney plus hotstar will make the most out of the OTT release of 'Akhanda'.