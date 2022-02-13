Sudheer Babu turns a cop for his next

Tollywood's young hero Sudheer Babu unveiled the details of his next project and surprised his fans by releasing the announcement poster. Already his 15th movie 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' is on the sets and will hit the theatres in a couple of months. Now, he announced his next with another young director and raised the expectations on it with the intriguing poster.

The poster showcased rifles that are designed with high-end laser and 'Hawk-Eye' technology. They belong with the 'Special Crimes Division' and thus, it gives us a hint of SudheerBabu essaying the role of a cop. Even the tagline, 'Guns Don't Lie' also made the poster worth watching!

Tentatively the movie is titled as 'Sudheer 16' and it will be directed by Mahesh Surapaneni and will be produced by Anand Prasad under the Bhavya Creations banner. Going with the cast details, this movie has an ensemble cast of Srikanth and Bharath in prominent roles.

Well, he also recently announced that the biopic of ace badminton coach is not shelved and the movie will go on to the sets soon. Coming to "Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali" movie, being an Indraganti Mohan Krishna's film, it has Krithi Shetty as the lead actress. It is the third collaboration of the lead actor and the director after "Sammohanam" and "V" movies. Thus, there are a lot of expectations on it and Krithi is essaying the role of Dr Alekhya in this romantic comedy entertainer. Vennala Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Avasarala Srinivas are also part of this movie.