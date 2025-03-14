Talasani Srinivas Yadav unveils song from ‘Constable’

Former Cinematography Minister and Sanath Nagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav emphasized the need to appreciate films of all scales, including short films. At his office in West Marredpally, Hyderabad, he launched the song Megham Kurisindi... from the upcoming film Constable, produced by Balagam Jagadish and directed by Aryan Subhan. The film stars Varun Sandesh and Madhulika in lead roles.

Speaking on the occasion, Talasani Srinivas Yadav highlighted the significant role of the police department in maintaining law and order. He expressed confidence that Constable, which delves into the struggles of a constable, his family dynamics, and elements of suspense and thriller, will strike a chord with audiences.

He noted that while pan-India films made on large budgets often dominate the industry, it is equally important to encourage emerging talents. He praised Telugu audiences for always supporting message-driven films and acknowledged Hyderabad’s growing stature as a major film hub.

The event saw participation from several dignitaries, including Lashkar Zilla Sadhana Samiti President Gurram Pawan Kumar Goud, actors Varun Sandesh and Madhulika, director Aryan Subhan, producer Balagam Jagadish, and BRS leaders Jaggaiah and Ramana. Talasani Srinivas Yadav extended his best wishes to the film’s cast and crew, hoping for its success.