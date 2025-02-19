Tandel to Release on This OTT Platform 

Tandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, was released on February 7, 2025.

The film features Malayalam actress Sai Pallavi alongside Chaitanya and tells a touching love story full of emotion. It has been very well-received by audiences, with the love songs adding to its charm. The movie has already made Rs. 100 crore at the box office within two weeks of its release.

Netflix has acquired the film’s OTT rights for over Rs. 30 crore, and fans are excitedly waiting for its release on the platform, expected to happen on March 7, although the date is yet to be officially confirmed.

The story of Tandel is based on true events from 2018, when fishermen from Srikakulam accidentally crossed into Pakistani waters while fishing. They were captured by the Pakistani army, imprisoned, and mistreated before returning to India. The film focuses on the real-life story of one fisherman, Raju.