‘Thandel’ team releases striking b’day poster of Naga Chaitanya

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s much-anticipated film Thandel is generating significant buzz, especially after the release of its first song, Bujji Thalli. Composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, the track has already become a sensation, climbing music charts and captivating listeners with its melodious appeal. Featuring the on-screen magic of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the song has set the perfect tone for the film’s music.

On the occasion of Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, the makers released a striking poster, further amping up the excitement. The poster showcases Chaitanya in an intense avatar, gripping a massive anchor aboard a ship in the midst of a rainstorm. His rugged look—featuring long hair and a thick beard—alongside his powerful stance, hints at a fierce action sequence that promises to be a highlight of the film.

Playing the role of Thandel Raju, Naga Chaitanya is set to deliver a performance that will be remembered in Indian cinema. The film is inspired by real-life incidents, adding a layer of intrigue to its storyline.

Produced by Bunny Vas under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner and presented by Allu Aravind, Thandel boasts top-tier technical expertise. Shamdat handles the cinematography, while National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli and production designer SrinagendraTangala add their expertise to the mix.

Thandel is slated for release on February 7th, and the team is pulling out all the stops to keep the anticipation soaring. Fans can expect a cinematic experience filled with action, drama, and memorable music.
















