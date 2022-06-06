The Intro Glimpse Of Nikhil's 'Spy' Showcased A Glimpse Of An Action Extravaganza

Tollywood's young hero Nikhil is all going high with his upcoming movie Spy… As it is all known that the most-talented Hollywood crew is working for this action thriller, his fans have many expectations on it. Off late, the makers dropped an 'Intro Glimpse' from the movie and surprised all the netizens!

Nikhil also shared the intro glimpse on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the video, he also wrote, "A Thrilling Action Extravaganza Across Continents. Presenting, The INTRO GLIMPSE of Nikhil's SPY"

Going with the video, Nikhil looked stylish and he is seen walking down the icy mountains to unveil the secret gun and rifle deck. He is seen holding one of them and goes on a mission. The intro glimpse is just awesome and showcased this young actor in a never-before-seen avatar!

To own that Pan-Indian appeal, this movie is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. This movie is being directed by Garry BH and he is helming his first movie. He is better known as an ace editor and worked for 'Goodachari', 'Evaru' and 'HIT' movies. This movie is being bankrolled by K Raja Shekhar Reddy under the ED Entertainments banner. This complete action thriller has Iswarya Menon as the lead actress and Abhinav Gomatam, Sanya Takur, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta and Ravi Varma are roped in to essay the prominent roles. Sricharan Pakala will tune the soundtracks while Arjun Surisetty is the production designer. This movie will hit the theatres on the occasion of the Dussehra festival! Hollywood's action director Lee Whitaker and cinematographer Keiko Nakhara to the crew.