The Title Track Of Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Is Out

It is all known that our dear Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with Waltair Veerayya movie. Being a complete mass entertainer, there are many expectations on it. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of the Pongal festival and thus the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Off late, the dropped the lyrical video of the title track and showcased a powerful side of the lead actor.

Even Chiranjeevi and the director Bobby shared the lyrical video and treated all the Megastar fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video, filmmaker Bobby also shared the amazing poster and wrote, "తరాలు చూడని,యుగాలు చూడని సమర్ధ శిఖరం అది వీడే..తనొంక తానే తలెత్తి చూస్తాడే @KChiruTweets. Here's the Fierce #VeerayyaTitleSong from our #WaltairVeerayya https://youtu.be/SyQc5wDCOW8 Can't thank you enough @boselyricist garu,Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Sir jii & @anuragkulkarni_".

Going with the song, it is all awesome and Megastar is seen in a powerful appeal holding the rifle…His cool attire with sunnies and fire background also made the poster and lyrical video worth watching! Chandrabose's lyrics, Anurag Kulkarni and Pavithra's voices took the song to next level while the 'Bangkok Orchestra' was just amazing and the glimpse of their work while recording the song is showcased in the video. Devi Sri Prasad's composition made the song instantly hit!

Casting Details Of Waltair Veerayya:

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

This Bobby Kolli directorial is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Waltair Veerayya movie will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023!

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru's sister in this movie!